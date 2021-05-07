Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%.
TREC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.35.
About Trecora Resources
