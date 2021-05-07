Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%.

TREC stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.