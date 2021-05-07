Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

NYSE:TREX opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. Trex has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

