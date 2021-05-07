TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $32,722.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $399,400.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $32,631.45.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $33,963.60.
- On Thursday, February 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $32,980.05.
Shares of TNET traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. 175,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,103. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
