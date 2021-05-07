TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $14.95. 357,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,767. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

