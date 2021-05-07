Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$140.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$133.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.56.

Trisura Group stock traded up C$5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$155.00. 39,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$46.84 and a 12 month high of C$156.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

