TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford Sells 15,000 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.