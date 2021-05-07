Truepoint Inc. Has $43.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $39.86. 52,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,641. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

