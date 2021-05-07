Truepoint Inc. Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $673.32. 642,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. The stock has a market cap of $648.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,349.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $686.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $662.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

