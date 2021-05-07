Truepoint Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.76. 174,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,772. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

