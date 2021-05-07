Truist Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $25.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

FNKO stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 95,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,793. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -92.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

