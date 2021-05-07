Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5,203.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 95,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,732. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $52.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

