Truist Securiti Comments on Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZY. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $247.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Lazydays by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 30.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

