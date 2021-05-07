Truist Securiti Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

