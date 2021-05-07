Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Robin A. Ferracone Buys 18,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,952.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

