TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

