Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Ennismore Fund Management Ltd

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Tucows comprises 8.3% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tucows by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tucows by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in Tucows by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tucows by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tucows by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,933.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $580,824 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

