Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

