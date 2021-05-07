Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Position Decreased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,508 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,564 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

