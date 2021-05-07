Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $335.72, but opened at $320.51. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twilio shares last traded at $305.48, with a volume of 86,685 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 69,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

