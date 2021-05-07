Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 949,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

