Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 5,954,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

