U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Trading Down 22.2% Following Insider Selling

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) shares dropped 22.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 18,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 364,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Specifically, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USCR. Truist lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.11 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

