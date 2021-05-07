U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal Purchases 30,000 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $823.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.22.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.