Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

