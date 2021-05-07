UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

