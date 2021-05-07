UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

ETR:VNA opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

