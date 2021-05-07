UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 883.75 ($11.55).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UDG Healthcare stock opened at GBX 858.52 ($11.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.02. UDG Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.50 ($11.62). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 823.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 786.58.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

