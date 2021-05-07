UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

UDR stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in UDR by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,303,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 185,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

