UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau Purchases 935 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,552. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $409.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

