Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $151.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

