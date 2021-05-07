Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $151.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.41.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit