UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $486,183.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,897. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

