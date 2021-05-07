UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

UMH stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 197,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,774. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.