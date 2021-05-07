Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.38. 168,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,827,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.