Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

