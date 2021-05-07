UniLayer Price Down 37.5% This Week (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00003596 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

