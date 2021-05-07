Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of ETR:UN01 traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €30.39 ($35.75). 369,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. Uniper has a 52 week low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.29.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

