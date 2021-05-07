Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 million-$34.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UFAB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.92. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

UFAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Unique Fabricating from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

