Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $831.00 Million

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for $39.94 or 0.00068720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $20.90 billion and $831.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001221 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

