United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $6.01 on Friday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $285,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UIHC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

