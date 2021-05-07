United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,879. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.93.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.