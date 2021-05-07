United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $261.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.93. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

