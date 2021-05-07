United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of USM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. 225,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,694. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Several brokerages have commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

