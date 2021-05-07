United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $913.39

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 913.39 ($11.93) and traded as high as GBX 986.20 ($12.88). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 985.20 ($12.87), with a volume of 1,098,335 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 980 ($12.80).

The stock has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 939.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 913.39.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit