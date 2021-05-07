Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.48

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 5077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

