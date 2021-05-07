Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.48

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 5077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

