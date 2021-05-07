Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $168.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $153.76 and last traded at $153.76, with a volume of 3094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

