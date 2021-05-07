UnMarshal Price Hits $4.52 on Top Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00007888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $31.55 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00268821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.58 or 0.01138393 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00764714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,110.49 or 0.99625769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

