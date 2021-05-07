Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $41.45. Upwork shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 49,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after purchasing an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.16 and a beta of 2.15.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

