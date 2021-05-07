USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, TheStreet raised USA Truck from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of USAK opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. USA Truck has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

