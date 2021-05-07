Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $28.48. Utz Brands shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 10.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

