VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DURA opened at $31.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

